Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes the Karachi Kings should drop left-arm spinner Umer Khan.

Latif’s comments come after Umer has taken four wickets in five Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches at an average of 31.

Latif noted that leg-spinner Usama Mir should replace Umer in the Kings’ squad.

“Karachi Kings retain Usama Mir every year but does not give him matches,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Aamir Yamin is unfit now so they should bring in Usama and drop Umer Khan. Arshad Iqbal should also be brought back in the side.

“I don’t see left-arm spinners having much of an impact here [in Pakistan] because this is not Dubai. There is no point in playing a spinner if you are conceding 35-40 runs for one wicket because a fast bowler can also do the same.”

