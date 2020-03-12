Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has made it clear that he is not focused on making his international comeback at the T20 World Cup later this year.

Sarfaraz has been out of the national team since being stripped of the Test and Twenty20 captaincy in October last year.

He is currently captaining the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sarfaraz has scored 146 runs in eight matches at an average of 24.33 and a strike-rate of 132.72.

“I’m not focusing on making an international comeback in the T20 World Cup,” he was quoted as saying by The News International.

This year’s T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October to November.

