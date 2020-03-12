Dale Steyn: Pakistan has ‘so much talent’ and many ‘great fast bowlers’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Legendary South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn has been so impressed with the cricketers in Pakistan that he said the country has “so much talent” and many “great fast bowlers”.

Steyn is currently in Pakistan as he is representing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the four games he has played, he has taken two wickets at an average of 42.

“There’s so much talent, Pakistan has a rich history of great fast bowlers. I don’t want to reinvent the wheel for these youngsters, I just want to share my experiences and if there’s something they can take out of that and learn from it, bonus. If not, it’s not a problem,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“At the end of the day, I also want to learn since these guys have been playing here all the time and I haven’t been here in 13 years, so I want to learn as quickly as possible so I can do well. It’s a good, sharing environment.

“The crowds have been fantastic. We played a well-played game in Lahore when we won and we’re hoping to play more of that brand of cricket here in Karachi. If we can do that, it’ll be a successful PSL.”

Islamabad United are currently in fourth place on the points table as they have won three games, lost five and had one match abandoned.

Their next game will be against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on Saturday.

