Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has expressed his frustration towards the pace duo of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain for failing “to follow our plans”.

Naseem and Hasnain are both playing for the Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Naseem, 16, has taken three wickets in five matches at an average of 48.33, while Hasnain, 19, has claimed 14 wickets in eight games at an average of 18.28.

“They [Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain] are very talented players but because they are inexperienced they fail to follow our plans. However, they will learn in time and will improve,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by The News International.

As for Sarfaraz, he has scored 146 runs in eight matches at an average of 24.33 and a strike-rate of 132.72.

The Gladiators currently sit at the bottom of the PSL points table as they have won three games, lost five and had one match abandoned.

Their next game will be against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on Sunday.

