Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar wants people to campaign for a new Pakistan Super League (PSL) team to be created called the Rawalpindi Express.

Akhtar’s nickname is the Rawalpindi Express, and his call for a new PSL franchise comes after former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi suggested that new teams should be added every two or three years.

While Akhtar wants a Rawalpindi-based team, Afridi said that Punjab, Sindh and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) deserve to have PSL teams.

Akhtar added that if a Rawalpindi team were to be added to the PSL, a rivalry will immediately be created against Islamabad United.

“The atmosphere in Rawalpindi during matches has been excellent and I think a team should be launched from Pindi which should be named Rawalpindi Express,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I think we should all campaign for this to happen because Pindi boys are famous for their attitude and the clash between Pindi and Islamabad will be an exciting one. It will be great to see the Pindi boys trounce the burger kids of Islamabad.”

It remains to be seen whether the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) add more teams in the PSL, but for next year’s tournament, they are determined to have matches held in more venues, such as Peshawar, Faisalabad and Hyderabad.

