Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has called for more teams to be added to the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He believes that Punjab, Sindh and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) deserve to have PSL teams as there are a lot of talented cricketers in those areas.

However, he pointed out that a new team should be added every two to three years.

“We should keep adding more franchises into the league,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “We should add a franchise after every two or three years. Cricket coming to Pakistan is great for sponsors. I think they were waiting for this moment as well.

“FATA has a very big area and they should have a team as well. Punjab should have another team. Sindh should have another team. All these teams should come in with time.”

Afridi is currently representing the Multan Sultans in the PSL and scored 21 not out in the team’s five-wicket win over the Lahore Qalandars.

He followed that up with 11 runs and one wicket in the Sultans’ eight-wicket loss to Islamabad United.

The Sultans’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Multan on Wednesday.

