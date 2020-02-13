Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) could feature three more host cities.

This year, the PSL will be held entirely in Pakistan for the first time, with Rawalpindi and Multan also hosting games.

As for PSL 6 in 2021, Wasim is aiming to hold matches in Peshawar, Faisalabad and Hyderabad.

“The easy thing for us could have been to host HBL PSL 2020 matches in just Lahore and Karachi, but we wanted to take this league wider as we were bringing it to Pakistan for the first time,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“We want to make the game accessible to fans all over the country so they can watch their heroes in action and this edition is going to be a catalyst for it.

“By next year, we want to be in a position to add a couple of more venues. We are looking to develop more and more venues which provides us an opportunity to take the game around the country.

“We are looking at Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, which hosted the National T20 Cup and needs a little upgradation after which it can be an international venue, and Hyderabad, for which we are working with Sindh government for it upgradation.”

