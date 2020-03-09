Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has revealed that he loves to face the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc and Jofra Archer.

Bumrah represents India, while Starc and Archer play for Australia and England respectively.

Zaman is currently playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has struggled to have a major impact.

In the six games he has played, Zaman has scored 109 runs at an average of 18.16 and a strike-rate of 119.78.

“All bowlers are good in international cricket. All of them are tough to face. I personally like Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah. Mitchell Starc is another bowler that I enjoy facing,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “They are the kind of bowlers who are different than everyone else. When you face them, it is a different experience.

“I have enjoyed facing a lot of bowlers especially spinners, because the wickets used in international cricket are very flat. The ball doesn’t turn too much because of that.”

The Qalandars’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore on Tuesday.

