Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former captain Ramiz Raja believes spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan could open the batting for Pakistan given how well he has been playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shadab, who is captaining Islamabad United in the tournament, is the second-highest run-scorer right now with 251 runs in eight matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 41.83 and a strike-rate of 166.22.

He has also taken six wickets at an average of 34.50.

“I think the young brigade should get chances up the order. These young players are fearless and can act as floaters in the batting order. We need to start experimenting in the batting order,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I think Shadab has made a strong case for himself to bat up the order. I don’t see any areas that he might be lacking in as compared to other top order batsmen in Pakistan.

“Asif Ali also has the capability to hit big shots but plays down the order. Iftikhar is another great prospect that is stuck down the order. I think they should be used up the order. Shadab could actually even open for Pakistan.

“Shadab is performing incredibly well in the batting department, his captaincy and in the field. It is great for Pakistan cricket that a cricketing brain has gotten such a big platform. His batting is shining through after promoting himself up the order. His power hitting is now on full display. He can be that integral all-rounder link that Pakistan desperately needs. His future is extremely bright. He plays with his heart and is very fit. He is a safe batsman who can play shots along the ground when needed.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: “This boy can play” – Which Pakistan player is Michael Slater talking about?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...