Legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf has accused Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq of being the ringleader of the infamous mutiny against captain Younis Khan in 2009.

On a TV show, Yousuf noted that Misbah led the mutiny as he was upset with how Younis criticised him for batting too slowly during the 2009 World Twenty20.

According to Geo News, more than 10 players who believed Younis was too strict barricaded themselves in a room and started to plot against him.

They reportedly swore on the Quran not to leak the names of anyone involved in the mutiny, but the media caught wind of it and reported about it only minutes after their meeting had ended.

Many players have since admitted to being part of the mutiny, but this is the first time the alleged ringleader’s identity has been revealed.

