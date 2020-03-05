Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has a chance of being picked in the country’s T20 World Cup squad.

Sarfaraz, who hasn’t played for Pakistan since being axed as Twenty20 and Test captain in October last year, is currently captaining the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the six games he has played, Sarfaraz has scored 144 runs at an average of 36 and a strike-rate of 139.80.

However, with the T20 World Cup being held in Australia from October to November this year, Misbah pointed out that Sarfaraz could be included in Pakistan’s team for the star-studded event.

“Sarfaraz has been playing very well in the PSL 2020 and he is also fit. While he is in consideration for the World Cup, there will be matches after the PSL to decide which player will get the call,” Misbah told Geo News.

The Gladiators’ next PSL game is against the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Yousuf makes unbelievably shocking claim about Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...