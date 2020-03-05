Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Quetta Gladiators batsman Azam Khan has revealed that the key behind his success in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is having “the intention of winning the game for my side” whenever he goes out to bat.

Azam is the son of former Pakistan captain and Gladiators head coach Moin Khan.

So far, he has scored 138 runs in six matches, which includes a half-century, at an average of 24 and a strike-rate of 140.81.

“Whenever I go out to bat, I have the intention of winning the game for my side,” Azam told Cricket Pakistan. “This is why I was successful in playing a key role, couple of times, during my side’s wins in the tournament so far.”

The 21-year-old added that he is focused on becoming an all-rounder.

“I’m focusing more on my batting as compared to keeping because being an all-rounder is more beneficial in the shorter formats of the game in this day and age,” he said.

The Gladiators’ next PSL game is against the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

