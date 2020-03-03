Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has admitted that the Quetta Gladiators are “missing” batsman Umar Akmal in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, Sarfaraz, who is captaining the Gladiators, added that Azam Khan has stepped up brilliantly and “helped us”.

Azam is the son of former Pakistan captain and Gladiators head coach Moin Khan.

In the five games he has played, Azam has accumulated 126 runs, which includes a half-century, at an average of 25.20 and a strike-rate of 141.57.

Akmal was ruled out of the PSL after being suspended under the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code.

According to reports, Akmal conceded he had met a bookie and kept the PCB in the dark about the incident after the board’s anti-corruption unit presented strong evidence against him.

It was also reported that sources in the PCB said that the board had a record of a phone call Akmal had with the bookie.

“We are missing Umar Akmal but the inclusion of Azam Khan has helped us,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We have a pretty settled side but I still feel we have a little inexperienced though a talented bowling attack as compared to last year. We have a number of options in that department, so it is also a good headache to have.”

The Gladiators’ next game will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Tuesday.

