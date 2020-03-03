Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

England batsman Alex Hales has admitted that the quality of fast bowlers in Pakistan is “better than anywhere” else in the world.

Hales is currently in Pakistan as he is representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hales added that as a batsman, the PSL “is the toughest in the world if I am being honest”.

“As a batter, it (PSL) is the toughest in the world if I am being honest,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “The quality of seam bowling that you face is better than anywhere I have played in the world. Very similar to IPL in my opinion.

“IPL has more spinners to pick from, here the seam bowling is the toughest you will face anywhere in the world, I’d rank it certainly right up there.”

In the four matches he has played, Hales has scored 159 runs, which includes a half-century, at an average of 39.75 and a strike-rate of 151.42.

The Kings’ next match will be against the Multan Sultans in Lahore on Friday.

