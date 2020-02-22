Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal allegedly admitted to meeting a bookie and failing to tell the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about it on Friday, according to sources.

As reported by Geo News, Akmal conceded he had met the bookie and kept the PCB in the dark about the incident after the board’s anti-corruption unit presented strong evidence against him.

It was also reported that sources in the PCB said that the board had a record of a phone call Akmal had with the bookie.

Akmal has been suspended under the PCB’s anti-corruption code and will miss the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was supposed to represent the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions.

The Gladiators have since replaced Akmal with all-rounder Anwar Ali.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...