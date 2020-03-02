Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has warned Umar Akmal to mend his ways and stop getting into trouble for disciplinary issues.

Miandad’s warning comes after Akmal was suspended under the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code.

According to reports, Akmal conceded he had met a bookie and kept the PCB in the dark about the incident after the board’s anti-corruption unit presented strong evidence against him.

It was also reported that sources in the PCB said that the board had a record of a phone call Akmal had with the bookie.

Prior to this, Akmal allegedly exposed himself to a trainer after failing a skin-fold test.

He then reportedly said: “Where is the fat?”

With Akmal having been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as of late, Miandad is less than impressed with his “cheap antics”.

“Umar Akmal, your father-in law [Abdul Qadir] was a great cricketer. I am warning you on behalf of my late friend that you better mend you ways or else I will hold you accountable on behalf of Qadir,” Miandad said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I will request Umar Akmal’s mother and father to control their son.

“You can earn so much money from cricket, yet every now and then you indulge in such cheap antics which are inappropriate. You are defaming your country and Pakistan’s former cricketers with your acts. Everyone is condemning you and you are causing harm to your own cricket career.

“Cricket gives you not only money but also respect. We have left cricket but people still respect us. Kindly improve your conduct, play good cricket and respect everyone.”

