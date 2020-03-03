Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed has admitted that his side have lost all three of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches thus far since “the other sides were better than us at key moments of those matches”.

The Qalandars lost their opening match against the Multan Sultans by five wickets.

They were then beaten by one wicket in a nail-biting affair against Islamabad United.

As for their most recent game, they were defeated by the Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs.

“We have lost three games because the other sides were better than us at key moments of those matches. Let’s not forget we lost by one wicket to Islamabad United and a reduced-overs match against Peshawar Zalmi,” Javed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We have the experience and class in our ranks, and all we need is one strong performance to turn things around.

“I think the match against Quetta Gladiators provides us that opportunity to regain the confidence, inject some momentum and put our campaign back on track. Irrespective of whether you have won all matches or none, at this level there will always be pressure. The game is all about handling that pressure and performing when the chips are down. The stakes are high and so is the expectation level, so we need to remain positive and don’t forget the basics.”

“I am hoping our top-order will soon start firing so that our bowlers have the runs to defend, it’s as simple as that.”

The Qalandars’ next match will be against the Quetta Gladiators in Lahore on Tuesday.

