‘Shadab Khan is a good captain’ – Who said this about the Pakistan star?

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi has praised Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan, calling him a “good captain”.

Shadab is currently leading Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is the same team Ronchi plays for.

Under Shadab’s captaincy, the team have won two games, lost three and had one washed out.

However, Shadab has contributed massively with both the bat and all as he has scored 153 runs in five matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 51 and a strike-rate of 166.30.

He has also taken three wickets at an average of 48.33.

“Shadab Khan is a good captain. He is a young and passionate guy and he is a really good communicator with everyone,” Ronchi was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “That’s what you need from a captain who is willing to talk to everyone during the tough times.

“At the moment for us he is batting really well and has bowled well in a few games too, so that’s a good sign for us when your captain is leading from the front and performing then everyone else sort of follows. The decisions he is taking are working really well for us. I like having him as captain and it’s a good move for the franchise.”

Ronchi has enjoyed a strong start to his PSL campaign as he is currently the top-scorer in the tournament with 194 runs in five games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 156.45.

Islamabad United’s next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Wednesday.

