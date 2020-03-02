Andy Flower: Multan is ‘one of the best’ venues in the world

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former England head coach Andy Flower was so impressed with the facilities at Multan Cricket Stadium that he called it “one of the best” venues in the world.

Flower is currently in Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he is coaching the Multan Sultans.

The Sultans won all three games they played in Multan as they beat the Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets, Karachi Kings by 52 runs and Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions, by 30 runs.

Under Flower’s guidance, the Sultans are at the top of the points table with eight points as they have won four games and lost one.

In addition to being impressed with the facilities, Flower also said the “atmosphere in the stadium was electric throughout all the matches and the fans showed great passion and love for the game”.

“Our stay in Multan has been a memorable one, thanks to the warmth and hospitality of the people of Multan,” Flower was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “The support of the crowd was phenomenal in all three games and I hope that the home fans are proud of the performances that we put up before them.

“The atmosphere in the stadium was electric throughout all the matches and the fans showed great passion and love for the game. I would definitely rate this venue as one of the best ones in the world and look forward to coming back with Multan soon.”

