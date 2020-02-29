Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has criticised Quetta Gladiators batsman Ahmed Shehzad for having no respect for cricket.

Shehzad has struggled in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has made scores of 7, 12, 11 and 12.

As a result of this, Ramiz feels that Shehzad “needs to spend some time on the bench”.

“Ahmed Shehzad has had four unnecessary failures till now. There was no need to go for a big shot after he had already hit two sixes in the same over,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Ahmed Shehzad needs to respect the game because if doesn’t respect the game, then the game will not respect him. Shehzad needs to spend some time on the bench so he can contemplate and understand his mistakes.

“Shehzad’s failures have come on good pitches, so it would be justified to give him some time out, which might help him in making a better comeback.”

The Gladiators’ next match is against the Multan Sultans in Multan on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imad Wasim is a “dreadful” captain – Which Pakistan player said this?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...