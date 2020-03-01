Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has heaped praise on Quetta Gladiators captain, calling him a “very selfless leader”.

Watson is playing alongside Sarfaraz for the Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Under Sarfaraz’s leadership, the Gladiators sit in second place on the PSL points table as they have won three games and lost two.

“Sarfaraz is a very selfless leader. If he feels it’s the right time to go in, he will like he did in the previous games where he batted at 4 or 5,” Watson was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “In this game, he felt the right thing was to send in the hitters more who could hit from ball one. He was trusting his instincts.”

The Gladiators’ next game will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Tuesday.

