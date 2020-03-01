Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman admitted that he was frustrated with himself for not making a bigger score in the Lahore Qalandars’ loss to the Peshawar Zalmi.

After the Zalmi finished on 132/7 off their 12 overs since the game was shortened due to inclement weather, Zaman made 22 runs off 19 balls, which included a boundary and a six.

He said he envisioned himself making a big score as he “thought to myself that this could be my lucky day”. Instead, he was dismissed after a promising start and the Qalandars lost the match by 16 runs as they finished on 116/6, which kept them winless after three games in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

With his team sitting at the bottom of the points table, Zaman conceded that he and the other senior players in the squad, like Mohammad Hafeez and Chris Lynn, need to step up.

“When I got the chance to play, I thought to myself that this could be my lucky day but that didn’t happen and as a team we didn’t play very well,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We will have to think about this and we will try and do well in the upcoming games.

“We have some senior players in our team, such as Hafeez and Lynn. I feel we still have time in this tournament. The seniors need to sit together and make a good team combination which has depth (in the batting order).”

The Qalandars’ next game will be against the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions, in Lahore on Tuesday.

