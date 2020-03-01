Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam believes that England all-rounder Moeen Ali is “such an inspiration”.

Moeen is currently in Pakistan as he is playing for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Fawad’s praise for Moeen comes after the 32-year-old was named Man of the Match in the Sultans’ 52-run win over the Karachi Kings on February 28.

Moeen smashed 65 runs off 42 balls, which included four boundaries and four sixes, and dismissed Kings opener Sharjeel Khan for 16.

This man is such an inspiration. Spent some quality time with @MoeenaliAli. Man of the match. #PSL2020 #PSL5ComesPakistan pic.twitter.com/C5WwSY54MY — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) February 29, 2020

“This man is such an inspiration. Spent some quality time with Moeen Ali. Man of the Match,” Fawad said on Twitter.

Following their victory over the Kings, the Sultans also beat the Quetta Gladiators by 30 runs.

Their next game will be against the Kings in Lahore on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which player has Fawad Alam called one of the greatest batsmen of all time?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...