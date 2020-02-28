Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson revealed that Pakistan seamers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain have really impressed him.

Watson is playing alongside Naseem and Hasnain for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Naseem has taken two wickets in two games thus far, while Hasnain has claimed eight wickets in four games, which included a four-for which he was named Man of the Match for in the Gladiators’ first match against Islamabad United on February 20.

“It is very good to have Naseem Shah as well. Mohammad Hasnain is there as well,” Watson was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Watson, meanwhile, has made scores of 15, 8, 27 and 9 in the PSL.

The Gladiators’ next game will be against the Multan Sultans in Multan on Saturday.

