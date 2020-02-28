Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson believes that Sarfaraz Ahmed is a “world-class” player and leader.

Sarfaraz is currently captaining the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions, in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He scored 21 runs in his side’s three-wicket win over Islamabad United, 41 runs in the team’s six-wicket loss to the Peshawar Zalmi, 37 in the five-wicket win over the Karachi Kings and 33 in the Gladiators’ most recent game against Islamabad United.

“Sarfaraz has done a phenomenal job. To lead a franchise that has been so consistent shows the quality of leader that he is,” Watson, who is also playing for the Gladiators, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “He is batting really well as well. You can see that he is contributing for the team with some crucial innings. He is a world-class player. World-class players don’t stay down for long.”

Watson, meanwhile, has made scores of 15, 8, 27 and 9 in the PSL.

The Gladiators’ next game will be against the Multan Sultans in Multan on Saturday.

