Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson believes that the “quality of bowling, especially fast-bowling is better” in Pakistan than “anywhere in the world”.

Watson is currently in Pakistan and facing some of the most talented seamers the country has to offer as he is representing the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, not only is Watson impressed with the fact that he is “facing at least one or two guys that consistently bowl at 150 [kph] plus”, but he also praised Pakistan for having “quality spin bowlers”.

“[The] PSL is an incredibly tough tournament. The quality of bowling, especially fast bowling is better than anywhere in the world,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “As an opening batsman, in every game, I am facing at least one or two guys that consistently bowl at 150 [kph] plus.

“They have quality spin bowlers as well so it is an incredibly tough tournament. The people watching at home are watching some high quality cricket.”

