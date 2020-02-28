Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has admitted that Quetta Gladiators batsman Azam Khan has “incredible” skills.

Watson is playing alongside Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and Gladiators head coach Moin Khan, in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam has enjoyed a successful PSL campaign thus far as he smashed 59 off 33 balls, which included five boundaries and three sixes, in the team’s three-wicket win over Islamabad United.

He only made five runs in the Gladiators’ six-wicket loss to the Peshawar Zalmi, but bounced back by being named Man of the Match for his 30-ball 46, which included four boundaries and two sixes, in the five-wicket win over the Karachi Kings.

In the Gladiators’ most recent game against Islamabad United, which they won by five wickets, Azam scored 10 runs.

“It has been a great start for Quetta Gladiators. The most exciting thing has been that everyone has contributed,” Watson was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Azam Khan, we have just seen him in two or three games, it is incredible to see the skills that he has got. The hands that he has got to take those singles when needed and then go for those big shot, so that is very exciting.”

Watson, meanwhile, has made scores of 15, 8, 27 and 9 in the PSL.

The Gladiators’ next game will be against the Multan Sultans in Multan on Saturday.

