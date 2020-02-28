Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that he is disappointed with Mohammad Hasnain’s performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hasnain is currently the top wicket-taker in the tournament with eight wickets in four matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 14.87.

However, in addition to being less than impressed with Hasnain, Inzamam noted that he is also concerned about the 19-year-old’s bowling speed as he has not bowled at 150 kph.

“We have lots of [good] fast bowlers which include Hasnain, Naseem Shah, [Muhammad] Musa Khan and Akif [Javed] who can bowl at 145 kph plus,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I picked Hasnain because of his pace, he consistently went beyond the 150 kph mark, but I’m noticing that during [the] current PSL, he has not touched 150 kph yet. This is concerning for me because pace is his x-factor and he needs to work on his fitness to get back to where he was.”

