The Lahore Qalandars have been dealt a massive blow as Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf will miss their next two to three Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches with a foot injury.

Rauf complained of pain on the inner side of his right heel after the Qalandars’ nail-biting one-wicket loss to Islamabad United on February 23, according to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement.

The injury is not thought to be serious as Rauf underwent scans, which revealed no fracture of any kind.

“Though his scans ruled out any fracture but there certainly is stress reaction. Therefore he has been advised rest,” the statement said.

Rauf will be replaced by fellow fast bowler Salman Irshad as it has already been approved by the PSL’s technical committee.

Rauf finished with figures of 1-40 off his four overs in the Qalandars’ five-wicket loss to the Multan Sultans.

In the match against Islamabad United, Rauf took two wickets while conceding 41 runs from his four overs.

The Qalandars will be looking to win their first game when they take on the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Friday.

