Which Pakistan player has the PCB asked to give back their PSL money?

Image courtesy of: Samaa TV

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked batsman Umar Akmal to give back the money given to him for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, the board asked Akmal to return the cheque he received from the Quetta Gladiators, which equated to 70 percent of his total salary for the tournament, as he has been suspended under their anti-corruption code.

According to reports, Akmal conceded he had met a bookie and kept the PCB in the dark about the incident after the board’s anti-corruption unit presented strong evidence against him.

It was also reported that sources in the PCB said that the board had a record of a phone call Akmal had with the bookie.

Players participating in the PSL are given 70 percent of what they are owed up front before receiving the remaining 30 percent after the competition concludes.

