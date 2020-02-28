Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has admitted that Pakistan is “incredibly safe”.

Watson is currently in Pakistan as he is representing the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This year’s PSL is being held entirely in Pakistan for the first time ever.

“I am having a great time here. The week or so I have spent in Karachi has been fun. I have been looked after incredibly well. The whole team, the whole squad are having a good time. To be able to play the game at the National Stadium has been an amazing experience. The crowds have been phenomenal. The conditions have been great. It has been a great start to the PSL this season,” Watson was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I am very satisfied with the security arrangements. I feel incredibly safe as anywhere in the world. The people of Pakistan are so welcoming and so kind to have us here. It really is a pleasure to be here.

“After coming to the HBL PSL last season in the finals and then seeing it with my own eyes, I was reassured on how incredibly safe it is here. My family is excited for me to be here. Unfortunately they cannot come over this time because my kids have school. My family has got no concerns whatsoever with me being here.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shane Watson reveals which 2 Pakistan players have really impressed him in the PSL

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...