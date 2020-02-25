Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has made it clear that no ball tampering complaint was made against the Peshawar Zalmi.

Wasim’s clarification comes after Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed had said that a report had been filed to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“As far as ball tampering is concerned, we have followed the protocols of [the] PCB and submitted our report on the matter,” Sarfaraz had said.

But, Wasim reiterated that this wasn’t the case and since the 48-hour window to file a complaint has passed, the issue is now over.

He also urged the players “to use caution and show responsibility” when making such statements as incidents like this can hurt the image and reputation of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“We are aware that a statement on changing the condition of the ball has been made without providing any concrete evidence or lodging a formal complaint through the correctly stated procedure,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“In this case, this should have been submitted to the match referee by 6pm on Monday, 24 February. Such irresponsible statements without formal follow-up will only effect the integrity of the event and cast doubts on international cricketers, and, as such, I request the players to use caution and show responsibility.

“We have an excellent panel of umpires who, as per the playing conditions, are carrying out due diligence during matches. If they will spot any artificial or unnatural interference with the ball, they will act as per the Code.

“I request all participants to uphold the spirit of the game and to focus solely on cricket. This is the first complete HBL PSL 2020 taking place in Pakistan and like every Pakistan cricket fan, we wish this to be a memorable 32 days for all the right reasons.”

