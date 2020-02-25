Peshawar Zalmi fans to get something amazing for free

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has revealed that fans of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise will be able to take free bus rides from Peshawar to Rawalpindi to watch the team in action.

After playing their first two games – against the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators – in Karachi, the Zalmi will play their next game against the Multan Sultans in Multan on Wednesday.

Following that fixture, they will play their next five games in Rawalpindi between February 28 and March 7.

راولپنڈی میں شیڈول پشاور زلمی کے پانچ میچز کے لیے میچ والے دن پشاور سے رالپنڈی اور پھر واپسی کے لیے اسپیشل زلمی فینز Daewoo بسز چلائی جائی گی۔ تو پھر آپ سب ایک ساتھ پی ایس ایل انجوائے کرنے کو تیار ہیں؟ @ZalmiForce @ShopZalmi pic.twitter.com/MwokiFDfCf — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) February 24, 2020

“The fans are the real strength of Peshawar Zalmi and we want to make sure that maximum of the fans from our base in Peshawar reach Rawalpindi comfortably to cheer for the team,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Geo News. “All the ticket holders for respective games will get free bus service.”

The Zalmi lost to the Kings by 10 runs in their first game, but they bounced back to beat the Gladiators, who are the defending champions, by six wickets.

