Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed got into a heated altercation with Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday.

The Gladiators and Zalmi faced each other in Karachi, and it was the Zalmi who came out on top as they won by six wickets.

However, when Wahab blew a kiss to Gladiators batsman Jason Roy at the end of the innings, both Roy and Sarfaraz didn’t take too kindly to Wahab’s actions.

In fact, Sarfaraz came to Roy’s defence by confronting Wahab.

However, in order to stop the situation from escalating, Gladiators mentor and legendary West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards came between Sarfaraz and Wahab.

Richards tried to keep Sarfaraz calm, while Zalmi captain Darren Sammy cooled Wahab down.

