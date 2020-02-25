Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Chris Jordan firmly believes that Pakistan seamer Arshad Iqbal is a “good young bowler”.

The England seamer and Arshad are both playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Arshad went wicketless in the Kings’ 10-run win over the Peshawar Zalmi and conceded 51 runs off his four overs.

In the Kings’ next game against the Quetta Gladiators, which they lost by five wickets, the 19-year-old failed to take a wicket again and gave away 43 runs from his four overs.

Despite this, Jordan believes that Arshad has a bright future ahead of him.

“Arshad Iqbal is playing for a reason and we believe [in] his skills that he has,” Jordan was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He is a good young bowler and has a lot of variety in his game, so we made a judgement call (about him bowling late in the innings).”

