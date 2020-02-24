Sarfaraz Ahmed accuses Peshawar Zalmi of ball tampering

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed revealed that his team have filed a report to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as they suspect the Peshawar Zalmi tampered with the ball.

The Gladiators, who are the defending champions, and Zalmi clashed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday, and it was the Zalmi who came out on top as they won by six wickets.

However, Sarfaraz reiterated that his side believe that the Zalmi didn’t win fair and square.

“As far as ball tampering is concerned, we have followed the protocols of [the] PCB and submitted our report on the matter,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Gladiators bounced back from their loss to the Zalmi by beating the Karachi Kings by five wickets in Karachi on Sunday.

Their next match will be against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

