Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has called Pakistan seamers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain “superstars of fast bowling”.

Watson will be playing alongside Naseem and Hasnain for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Naseem, 16, recently became the youngest player to take a hat-trick in Test history, while Hasnain, 19, holds that record in Twenty20 Internationals.

“Having these two (Naseem and Hasnain) will definitely be the net to avoid throughout the next five weeks,” Watson was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “It’s truly a pleasure to be able to see these young Pakistani bowlers come through.

“It’s phenomenal to see the conveyor belt of fast bowlers who continue to come through for Pakistan. We are fortunate to have these two young superstars of fast bowling. It’s a pleasure to have them on our side and to know that the opposition will be very uncomfortable facing them.”

The Gladiators, who are the defending champions, will play in the opening match of the PSL as they will face Islamabad United in Karachi on February 20.

