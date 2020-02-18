Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has revealed that legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram was “one of my heroes when I was growing up”.

Watson faced Akram in the Bushfire Cricket Bash charity match, where he hit the Pakistan great for two successive sixes.

Watson revealed that he “continued to apologise to Wasim” after hitting the second six.

“I still feel really bad about that – Wasim [was] one of my heroes when I was growing up and now as well as he is a quality person,” Watson was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I felt very bad especially after [the] second one went in the breeze and kept going, I continued to apologize to Wasim.”

Watson also made it clear that he has no plans to come out of retirement in order to play for Australia in the T20 World Cup later this year.

“In regards to comeback for Australia in T20 World Cup, no, I am very happily retired and I love doing what I am doing in different tournaments but now with Quetta Gladiators is one of the highlights of my year and it’s a pleasure to be here again,” he said.

Watson will represent the Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and will be looking to have a major impact like he did last year, where he finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 430 runs in 12 matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 143.81.

The Gladiators, who are the defending champions, will play in the opening match of the PSL as they will face Islamabad United in Karachi on February 20.

