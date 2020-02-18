Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has admitted that during last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain troubled him in the nets.

Watson will once again play alongside Hasnain for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL.

Since last year’s PSL, Hasnain has represented Pakistan in five ODIs, where he has taken five wickets at an average of 60.60, and six Twenty20 Internationals, in which he has claimed five wickets at an average of 38.60.

“Last year facing Hasnain in the nets was not comfortable at all,” Watson was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Hasnain was one of the breakout stars of the 2019 PSL as he took 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 17.58.

As for Watson, he finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament last year with 430 runs in 12 matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 143.81.

The Gladiators, who are the defending champions, will play in the opening match of the PSL as they will face Islamabad United in Karachi on February 20.

