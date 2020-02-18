‘Controversies are part of players’ lives’ – Which Pakistan player said this?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has brushed aside all his problems in the past, saying “controversies are part of players’ lives”.

Shehzad has a history of disciplinary issues and was also suspended after testing positive for a banned substance in July 2018.

However, he is now determined to focus on cricket and trying to stay “level-headed”.

“Controversies are part of players’ lives but what we can do is to focus on our cricket and try and stay level-headed,” Shehzad was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Shehzad will be representing the Quetta Gladiators in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins on February 20.

In last year’s tournament, the 28-year-old scored 311 runs in eight games for the Gladiators, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 51.83.

The Gladiators, who are the defending champions, will play in the opening match of the PSL as they will face Islamabad United in Karachi on February 20.

