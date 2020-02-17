Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is fired up ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he knows he can regain his spot in the national team if he performs well in the tournament.

Amir was dropped for the recent three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which left a lot of people baffled, including legendary left-arm pace bowler Wasim Akram.

Prior to the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, Amir took career-best Twenty20 figures of 6-17 in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he represented the Khulna Tigers.

Amir will represent the Karachi Kings in the PSL and is determined to use the competition as a launching pad to get back into the Pakistan team.

“There are ups and downs in every cricketer’s life and I am no different. But this PSL is a great opportunity for me to perform for my team and get back into the national side which is what I want to be a part of,” Amir was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The Kings will begin their PSL campaign against the Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on February 21.

