Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has said that he wants to be the “firepower” in national team’s batting line-up on his Twitter bio.

Akmal has been trying to get back into the Pakistan team, but last played international cricket in October last year.

He was recently reprimanded by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after he allegedly fully exposed himself to a trainer after failing a skin-fold test and asked: “Where is the fat?”

With Akmal determined to reclaim his spot in the national team, he made those intentions clear in his Twitter bio.

“I want to be the firepower in Pakistan’s batting line-up,” he said.

Akmal will be looking to excel in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) in a bid to revive his international career.

He will play for the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions and will feature in the opening match of this year’s PSL against Islamabad United in Karachi on February 20.

