Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir dominated in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday as he took career-best figures of 6-17.

Amir, whose figures are the second-best for a Pakistani bowler in Twenty20 history, accomplished the incredible feat in the Khulna Tigers’ qualifier against the Rajshahi Royals.

He also became the first player to take six wickets in a BPL match.

Best figures for Pakistani bowlers in T20s:

Sohail Tanvir 6/14

Mohammad Amir 6/17 today

Faheem Ashraf 6/19

Umar Gul 6/24#BPL2019 #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 13, 2020

The 27-year-old, who was named Man of the Match, dismissed Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Alok Kapali, Andre Russell, Taijul Islam and Shoaib Malik.

Thanks to Amir’s breathtaking performance with the ball, the Tigers won by 27 runs and qualified for the final, where they will either face the Chattogram Challengers or Royals on Friday.

Overall, Amir has claimed 18 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 17.77 and an economy rate of 6.90. He is currently the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

