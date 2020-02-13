Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has launched a scathing attack against Pakistan over their decision to drop fellow left-armer Mohammad Amir from the Twenty20 squad.

Akram questioned why Amir was axed from the squad for the recent three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

He noted that Amir has been in excellent form as of late, and added that if this is due to the fact that Amir retired from Test cricket, then Pakistan need to get over it and use him in limited overs matches.

Prior to the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, Amir took career-best Twenty20 figures of 6-17 in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he represented the Khulna Tigers.

“As someone who has been connected with cricket, and as a commentator I would say that it’s beyond me why they dropped Mohammad Amir from the T20I squad (for Bangladesh series),” Akram was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“If what people on social media are saying about Amir that he didn’t play Test cricket, so he was dropped then that’s wrong.

“If he doesn’t want to play Test cricket, then that’s the end of it but he should not be dropped from the T20I team.

“If you talk about going by present form and we picked Haris Rauf because he did well in BBL, in same way Amir performed well in the BPL taking six wickets in one game. So it didn’t make sense to drop him.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...