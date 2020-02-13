Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has claimed that South Africa are “very comfortable with touring” the country.

Pakistan are currently in discussions to get South Africa to play a three-match Twenty20 series in March.

While the dates of the series are still being confirmed, Wasim revealed that the three Twenty20 Internationals could be held in Rawalpindi since “Lahore and Karachi venues have been diluted”.

“The tour of South Africa is very much a waiting game now and by the end of the month we should have a clear position,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Their head of security is expected in Pakistan during the initial games of the HBL Pakistan Super League. He has all the security plans for each of the different venues.

“He and the board of South Africa are very comfortable with touring. We have to make it work logistically as South Africa finish the tour of India on 18 March and we don’t finish the HBL PSL till 22 March.

“For them to go back and come again won’t be possible so we will have to see whether we can have them sit in the UAE for six or eight and provide them the support and practice facilities or we fly them straight in here and provide all that here.

“Lahore and Karachi venues have been diluted because we have been playing our entire cricket here and because of that the wickets here are also suffering. We now have Rawalpindi as a venue available.

“For me, it makes sense to go there and play the three matches. I have suggested Rawalpindi as a venue to South Africa and they are comfortable with the suggestion.”

