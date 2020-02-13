Image courtesy of: Zimbio

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has concluded that the incident where batsman Umar Akmal allegedly completely exposed himself to a trainer during a fitness test “happened due to a misunderstanding”.

A two-day inquiry was launched after Akmal was understood to have exposed himself after failing a skin-fold test.

He then reportedly said: “Where is the fat?”

The PCB said that Akmal “offered his regrets for his actions” and added that the board “reprimanded him and also reminded him of his responsibilities as a senior cricketer”.

It has earlier been reported that Akmal could be punished in relation to bringing the game into disrepute and removed from the upcoming domestic one-day competition.

However, Akmal will not be punished in any way for his actions.

