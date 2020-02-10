South Africa’s T20 tour of Pakistan all but confirmed?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that South Africa’s Twenty20 tour of Pakistan is highly likely to happen in March.

Wasim noted that South Africa “are keen to support Pakistan cricket” and their cricket board has signed off on the three-match series.

The only problem that remains is when South Africa will travel to Pakistan.

Wasim noted that since the Proteas’ tour of India will finish on March 18 and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) concludes on March 22, the Twenty20 series can begin on March 24.

“One of the big things is that we’re in discussions with South Africa to come to Pakistan, their board has signed it off, they are keen to support Pakistan cricket,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “They finish in India on 18th March and PSL finishes on 22nd March so logistically, we’re trying to work it out.

“Ideally, we could have them here on 24th March playing the 1st T20I. The more countries we can bring over, the better for us.”

