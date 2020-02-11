Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that pace bowler Naseem Shah will “get wickets for Pakistan and create excitement”.

Ramiz’s comments come after Naseem took a historic hat-trick during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

The 16-year-old accomplished the record-breaking feat on the third day after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries.

With Naseem suffering an injury scare during the match, which he later said was nothing more than a pulled muscle, Ramiz noted that the youngster needs to work on his fitness.

“Pakistan’s bowling attack is still developing. It is still not complete. Naseem Shah is young and he has already got injured, so Pakistan needs to figure out his workload,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Naseem will get wickets for Pakistan and create excitement but you have to be careful with him and play him in selective matches. Naseem still needs to work on his fitness.

“Test cricket is not easy for any 16-year-old. So Pakistan think thank will have to decide between playing him in all formats or restricting him to just Test cricket.”

