Which two Pakistan players has Viv Richards called ‘impeccable talents’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards has called Pakistan pace bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain “impeccable talents”.

Richards’ comments come after Naseem took a hat-trick on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Naseem dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries in the 41st over.

As a result, the 16-year-old made history by becoming the youngest player in Test history to take a hat-trick.

As for Hasnain, who is 19, he became the youngest player to claim a hat-trick in Twenty20 Internationals in October last year.

Hasnain dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa on the final ball of the 16th over in the first Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in Lahore.

With Hasnain going on to take out Dasun Shanaka and Shehan Jayasuriya on the first two balls of his next over, he completed his first-ever hat-trick in international cricket.

Quality at its best 👌🏻 I'm so very proud to be a part of the @TeamQuetta family who keeps finding & nurturing such impeccable talents like @iNaseemShah & @MHasnainPak for Pakistan. Brilliant work lads. https://t.co/lvsAfEC20r — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) February 9, 2020

“Quality at its best. I’m so very proud to be a part of the Quetta Gladiators family who keeps finding and nurturing such impeccable talents like Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain for Pakistan. Brilliant work lads,” Richards said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam reveals which Pakistan legend he aspires to be like

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...