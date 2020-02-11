Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes Shaheen Shah Afridi has “become a complete bowler”.

Afridi has been in incredible form for Pakistan since last year as he starred in the 2019 World Cup, where he took 16 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.62.

In Pakistan’s World Cup game against Bangladesh, Afridi finished with figures of 6-35 off 9.1 overs.

As a result, the 19-year-old not only became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match, but also registered the best figures by a Pakistan player in a World Cup game.

In the two-Test series against Australia, he was Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker with five wickets an average of 36.80.

He also took the most wickets for Pakistan in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka as he claimed eight wickets at an average of 23.25.

In the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, Afridi picked up two wickets in two matches at an average of 22.50 and an economy rate of 5.62.

As for the recently concluded first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs, Afridi took five wickets, four of which came in the first innings.

“There are no concerns regarding Shaheen Afridi since he has become a complete bowler,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Naseem Shah reveals what prediction Shaheen Shah Afridi made about him

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...